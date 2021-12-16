Fratton Community Centre get in the festive spirit and hold tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

Superheroes attending the event from Hampshire Cosplay and Icons Cosplay. Picture: Mike Cooter (111221)

On Saturday 11 December, the centre held a Christmas fair for the families of Fratton, welcoming all manner of guests including Spider Man, Father Christmas and local friends and family.

Councillor Thomas Coles, Chair of Fratton Community Centre, was thrilled with the success of the accessible and free-of-charge Christmas event, made better by the generosity and support of the local community.

Father Christmas was on hand to supply children with gifts from his custom made grotto, donated by local business Softcat, complete with a free photo session and print with Beth Crook Photography, delivered by the naughty elves.

Elves Alex Weedon (22) and Sammy Thompson (30) with Mario Moya (6) and sister Valeria (17 months) in the sleigh donated by Men In Sheds.. Picture: Mike Cooter (111221)

‘The feedback has been absolutely amazing and the children were thrilled with their presents,’ said Cllr Thomas Coles.

The Christmas festivities were marked with an array of colourful activities, sleigh rides, face painting, craft stalls and a Christmas raffle were just a few of the events up for grabs on the day along with opportunities to buy festive food and drink.

A photo opportunity in Father Christmas’ sleigh was another delight from the day, donated by Men in Sheds, a service run by Age UK to support older men getting together and learning new skills.

Performers from the Phoenix School of Dance. Picture: Mike Cooter (111221)

The sleigh was donated and engraved in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, the six-year-old from Birmingham, murdered by his step-mum and father last year.

A performance from the Phoenix School of Dance was also featured at the fair, showcasing their well-versed routines to a bustling audience over the course of the event.

The event was attended by Hampshire Cosplay and Icons Cosplay, walking around the fair, entertaining both adults and children and bringing well-known fictional characters such as Spider Man, Frozen’s Elsa and Anna and Captain America to life.

The Trustees of Fratton Community Centre, were pleased with the turn-out and success of the event they put together and were pleased to bring the local community together, giving back to local families and businesses.

Rosina Siddall-Clifton with brother Callum (1) and sister Calsy Siddall-Young (11) pose for a studio portrait. Picture: Mike Cooter (111221)

To find out more about the services the Centre offers visit frattoncc.org.uk.

