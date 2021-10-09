Youngsters from Newbridge Junior School and Penhale Infants Schools ran laps of their playground in a mini Race for Life event to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Mrs Karen Denton, head of school at Newbridge, said: ‘Cancer is very close to my heart, having a family member go through cancer.

Kids from Newbridge and Penhale Infants School in Portsmouth pictured taking part in a mini Race for Life. Picture: Sam Stephenson

‘It's an illness that affects so many of us and we've been talking to the children about this in an age-appropriate way.

‘Some of the messages they've written on their back show that they’ve had family experiences with this illness too.

‘It’s important to raise awareness of such a serious illness.’

A teaching assistant at the school suggested holding the race to help raise funds for the important cause.

Mrs Denton said: ‘It's certainly been a very successful event.

‘It's so beneficial for their health and fitness after the pandemic.

‘We have the daily mile at school. We've been running laps of that today, many more than they normally would do.

‘We're really proud of the children today, several of them have run further than they have before.’

Nearly 700 children of every school year from nursery to Year 6 ran laps alongside several staff members, who also took part in the fundraising event.

Mrs Denton added: ‘I’d like to thank the families for their generous donations - we’re definitely going to smash our target of £1,000.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to all our friends, and all our families, and all our members of staff for their support.’

