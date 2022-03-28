The Grateful Hearts Club and The Literacy Hubs have joined forces to create ‘We Are Portsmouth’.

The free exhibition, which will be open from 10am to 4pm on April 2, showcases 20 inspiring people from across the city who contribute to making it great.

To help with their literacy skills, the Portsea Sailors - The Literacy Hubs’ new group for youngsters - interviewed these 20 individuals and turned their interviews into art.

Charla Grant

Interviewees include Natty and Sam from Natty's Jerk, Molly and Nathan from Unmade Radio, LuLu Whitmore from Love Southsea, Jake and Jenna from Undercover Skatepark Project, and artists Fark and Samo.

As well as portraits of the 20 interviewees by Liberty Photography and work exhibited by the Portsea Sailors, the exhibition will include work by featured artists, creative contributions from interviewees, live art and activities, and a mindfulness session.

There will also be a raffle, with prizes including two guest list Sunday tickets for Victorious, DJ lesson from Unmade, dinner for two at The Briny, and champagne.

Becca is the founder of The Literacy Hubs and The Girls' Network.

The Literacy Hubs aims to inspire young people from the least advantaged communities to improve their literacy skills, supporting young people aged from nine to 13.

Young readers can attend The Pompey Pirates, based in Somerstown, or the new hub The Portsea Sailors, which is based in Portsea.

Becca Dean, founder of The Literacy Hubs, said: 'We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has made this exhibition possible.

We Are Portsmouth event poster.

‘We are so proud of the Portsea Sailors and for all their hard work.

‘This exhibition will celebrate everything they have achieved in their first term.'

To create ‘We Are Portsmouth’, The Literacy Hubs has collaborated with The Grateful Arts Club, part of the Portsmouth-based organisation The Grateful Hearts Club.

The Grateful Arts Club uses art as a vessel to carry messages of gratitude, kindness, connection, creativity, and community.

Charla Grant, The Grateful Hearts Club founder, said: 'Our city has such a strong sense of community and is full of people who want to support the great work charities like The Literacy Hubs do.

‘The Grateful Arts Club CIC's role is to bring people together and create events that encourage even greater community cohesion.’

