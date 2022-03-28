Portsmouth fireworks: Watch stunning footage of the display which marked the departure of Brittany Ferries' Salamanca from port
STUNNING fireworks filled the sky above Portsmouth to mark the first departure of new ferry Salamanca.
Footage captured the display in all its majesty as people celebrated the Brittany Ferries’ ship leaving port.
The fireworks lasted for five minutes and started at 9pm.
They were set off from the barge Uncle Bill by Flathouse Quay, in Portsmouth Harbour.
The spectacle saw off Brittany Ferries’ latest vessel, Salamanca, which is now en route to Bilbao in Spain.
She is the first ferry in the UK to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and not fossil fuel.
Salamanca arrived in Portsmouth on Sunday, with Brittany Ferries CEO, Christophe Mathieu, describing it as a ‘huge day’ for the city.
Four LNG powered ferries are set to be based in the city by 2025, as well as two other hybrid ships.
The port is also set to receive a cash injection by Portsmouth City Council.
As previously reported in The News, a £92m 20-year ‘masterplan’, has been organised to build facilities in the port to cater for hybrid and fully electric vessels.
Salamanca, a 214.5m-long ship, is set to make two round trips to Bilbao each week – as well as making a weekly return voyage to Cherbourg in France.