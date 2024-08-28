Free bus journeys for people starting their ride in Portsmouth next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anyone starting their bus journey in Portsmouth will be able to travel for free on every weekend in September.

First Solent. Picture: Simon Toft | Simon Toft

As part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), Portsmouth City Council has collaborated with bus companies First Solent and Stagecoach South to offer free travel on Saturdays and Sundays throughout September. This applies to all bus services when getting on the bus within the Portsmouth boundary.

“Everyone can save money, get out and about and see for themselves how easy and convenient using the bus can be, all while reducing emissions by taking cars off the road,” a city council spokesperson said.

Bus travel is free for everyone on 31 August, and the 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, and 29 September. September is also Catch the Bus Month, a nationwide event to encourage bus usage and bring people together through accessible and inclusive transport.

As well as fare free weekends, bus users can also take advantage of other BSIP schemes, including the Pompey bus ticket range, which can be used interchangeably on both Stagecoach South and First Solent buses. These special Portsmouth tickets include a Pompey Hoppa90, a Pompey Group and a Pompey Night Owl ticket.

Bus users are also able to travel more affordably, thanks to an extended government-backed campaign which caps single bus fares at £2 until 31 December. This scheme is only for travel in and around Portsmouth. People will be able travel for free on all bus journeys that start within the city, but the scheme does not include return journeys from outside of Portsmouth.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: "The bus is an easy, convenient and affordable mode of transport in our city. I want more people to use the bus whenever they can, either as part of their daily routine like going to work or for specific trips like shopping or an evening out.

“That’s why I’m delighted to announce that every weekend in September we are offering free travel on the buses for everyone. If more people use the bus, there would be less traffic on the roads, improved air quality and local journey times will decrease too. Everyone wins."

Simon Goff, managing director of First Solent, said: “We’re proud to be supporting this fantastic initiative, helping people realise the many benefits of using the buses. With our new electric buses due to arrive in Portsmouth in the coming months, we’re proud to be part of the change to greener travel.”

Marc Reddy, managing director of Stagecoach South, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Portsmouth City Council on this great initiative.

“By offering free travel at weekends, we want to encourage people to try the bus, perhaps for a regular commute, to go to the shops, a restaurant, or to spend their weekends enjoying the amazing attractions and great beauty of our city and help the air quality.”

Find out more about public transport in Portsmouth at travel.portsmouth.gov.uk/public-transport/freebus/