A proposed new proposed transport hub is on the cards at Clarence Pier in Southsea with residents, businesses, and visitors invited to have their say.

The council is in the early stages of proposing a ‘mobility hub’ close to the popular seafront pier and amusement park to better combine and link different modes of transport. This includes buses, trains, the hovercraft, bicycles, e-scooters, car-sharing services, park and ride and walking paths into a single, accessible space.

These hubs are often strategically located in city centres, near major public transport stations, or at key points within a city to encourage easy transfers and reduce dependency on cars - with Southsea identified as having potential to host such a hub.

A new transport hub could be created at Clarence Pier. Picture: Sarah Standing | The News

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “We’re really keen to hear people’s views about the idea of creating a travel and transport hub near Clarence Pier through this survey.

“At this early stage, we want to work with residents, seafront businesses, commuters, and visitors to understand what kind of travel options and facilities they would like to see, to ensure that whatever we plan meets their needs.”

The council is encouraging local people and businesses to take part in an online survey about the hub, which aims to create more seamless journeys and connect people with a variety of transport modes.

The hub is expected to encourage more people to walk, cycle, or use public transport for the first or last mile of their journeys, helping to improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion across the city.

The hovercraft

At this stage, the council is exploring options to improve information and facilities for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transport users, including rental e-scooters and bikes.

The survey offers options including car clubs, additional rental bikes and scooters, enhanced bus services and shelters, and improved taxi connections. The question of having lockers nearby for visitors to store things and for there to be better water fountain and toilet facilities is also posed.

The survey will be open until Tuesday, September 24 and council staff will be in the area to gather feedback from the public. Residents and visititors can view and participate in the survey by visiting www.research.net/r/ClarencePierMH.