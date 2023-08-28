Free bus travel in Portsmouth every weekend in September as part of bus improvement plan
Anyone starting their bus journey in Portsmouth will be able to travel by bus for free on every weekend in September as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan.
The plan has been designed to improve bus services in the city and Portsmouth City Council has collaborated with local bus companies First Solent and Stagecoach to offer free travel on Saturdays and Sundays.
This will be available on all bus services when getting on the bus within the Portsmouth boundary.
This will help families and passengers save money this September and they can travel for free on September 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and October 1.
Simon Goff, Managing Director, First Solent said: “We’re proud to be supporting this fantastic initiative, helping people realise the many benefits of using the buses. With our new electric buses due to arrive in Portsmouth in the coming months.”
As well as fare free weekends, bus users will soon be able to take advantage of cheaper fares, with the council set to announce a host of ticketing offers for students, people travelling later at night, job seekers and more.
Bus users are also able to travel more affordably due to an extended government-backed campaign which has capped single bus fares at £2 until 31 October 2023 – this will then be £2.50 until 30 November 2024.
This scheme is for travel in and around Portsmouth. People will be able travel for free on all bus journeys that start within the city, but the scheme does not include return journeys from outside of Portsmouth.
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: "I am delighted to launch Portsmouth's weekends of free bus travel this September. I want to encourage residents to use public transport as part of their daily routines, if more people use the buses there would be less traffic on the roads, better air quality, and local journey times will decrease. Not only that, in a cost-of-living crisis, these initiatives are even more important for our residents. The bus is a great way to travel, and with an opportunity like this, there has never been a better time to try it out.”