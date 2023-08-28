Anyone starting their bus journey in Portsmouth will be able to travel by bus for free on every weekend in September as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be available on all bus services when getting on the bus within the Portsmouth boundary.

As part of the bus improvement plan, passengers will be able to travel on buses for free every weekend in September.

This will help families and passengers save money this September and they can travel for free on September 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 and October 1.

Simon Goff, Managing Director, First Solent said: “We’re proud to be supporting this fantastic initiative, helping people realise the many benefits of using the buses. With our new electric buses due to arrive in Portsmouth in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus users are also able to travel more affordably due to an extended government-backed campaign which has capped single bus fares at £2 until 31 October 2023 – this will then be £2.50 until 30 November 2024.

This scheme is for travel in and around Portsmouth. People will be able travel for free on all bus journeys that start within the city, but the scheme does not include return journeys from outside of Portsmouth.