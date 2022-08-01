Dobbies will host a free Grow How session in its Havant store on Saturday, August 6 to show customers how to prepare a delicious dinner with all the trimmings.

For novice gardeners and experts alike, this session will see Dobbies’ horticultural experts will spend 10-15 minutes delivering an informative ‘how to’ guide on growing Christmas dinner staples – Charlotte Potatoes, Autumn King Carrots, Kale Dwarf Green Curled, Parsnip Tender and True, Swiss Chard Bright Lights.

In addition to this, the experts will share top tips on creating a thriving herb garden to elevate your meal.

Potatoes are a great starting crop for children looking to ignite a passion in gardening, so get the whole family involved in the Christmas preparations this year.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager, said: ‘We’re putting on our Santa hats early this year at Dobbies’ Havant store and doing everything we can to get our customers ready for the big day in a sustainable way.

‘We’re passionate about encouraging growing your own and are looking to help reduce our customers’ carbon footprint when it comes to food transport and wastage.

‘Our customers really enjoy our monthly Grow How sessions, and we’re excited to get into the festive swing this August in our Havant store.’