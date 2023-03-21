If you are looking at getting a dog that will be affectionate and cuddly, there are a few dog breeds that are known for their appreciation of snuggles and love.
Here are nine dogs that could be your next friendly canine companion:
1. Friendly Dogs
Here are 9 of the friendliest dog breeds. (photo: Adobe) Photo: Adobe
2. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The American Kennel Club said: "One of the most delightful small house dogs, as well as an avid competitor in many dog sports, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is bold and friendly." Picture credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Photo: Neil P. Mockford:Getty Images
3. Boston Terrier
Boston terriers are nicknamed 'the American Gentleman' because of their 'gentle disposition, intelligence, and suitability as companions and house pets.' Picture Credit: Adobe Stock Photo: Boston Terrier
4. Beagles
Beagles are not only adorable dogs, but they have happy personalities and are very friendly pooches. They are known 'for their merry personalities'. (photo: Adobe) Photo: Adobe