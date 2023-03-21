Friendly Dogs: Here are the 9 affectionate and placid dog breeds including the beagle and labrador retriever, according to American Kennel Club

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 18:15 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 11:39 BST
If you are on the hunt for a dog that adores having cuddles, then look no further.

If you are looking at getting a dog that will be affectionate and cuddly, there are a few dog breeds that are known for their appreciation of snuggles and love.

The American Kennel Club has put together a list of some of the most loving dogs out there which adore affectionate owners. From corgis to labrador retrievers to boxers, there is an array of precious pooches that thrive off of the attention.

Here are nine dogs that could be your next friendly canine companion:

Here are 9 of the friendliest dog breeds. (photo: Adobe)

1. Friendly Dogs

Here are 9 of the friendliest dog breeds. (photo: Adobe) Photo: Adobe

The American Kennel Club said: "One of the most delightful small house dogs, as well as an avid competitor in many dog sports, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is bold and friendly." Picture credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

2. Pembroke Welsh Corgi

The American Kennel Club said: "One of the most delightful small house dogs, as well as an avid competitor in many dog sports, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is bold and friendly." Picture credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Photo: Neil P. Mockford:Getty Images

Boston terriers are nicknamed 'the American Gentleman' because of their 'gentle disposition, intelligence, and suitability as companions and house pets.' Picture Credit: Adobe Stock

3. Boston Terrier

Boston terriers are nicknamed 'the American Gentleman' because of their 'gentle disposition, intelligence, and suitability as companions and house pets.' Picture Credit: Adobe Stock Photo: Boston Terrier

Beagles are not only adorable dogs, but they have happy personalities and are very friendly pooches. They are known 'for their merry personalities'. (photo: Adobe)

4. Beagles

Beagles are not only adorable dogs, but they have happy personalities and are very friendly pooches. They are known 'for their merry personalities'. (photo: Adobe) Photo: Adobe

