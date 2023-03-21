If you are looking at getting a dog that will be affectionate and cuddly, there are a few dog breeds that are known for their appreciation of snuggles and love.

The American Kennel Club has put together a list of some of the most loving dogs out there which adore affectionate owners. From corgis to labrador retrievers to boxers, there is an array of precious pooches that thrive off of the attention.

Here are nine dogs that could be your next friendly canine companion:

1 . Friendly Dogs Here are 9 of the friendliest dog breeds. (photo: Adobe) Photo: Adobe Photo Sales

2 . Pembroke Welsh Corgi The American Kennel Club said: "One of the most delightful small house dogs, as well as an avid competitor in many dog sports, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi is bold and friendly." Picture credit: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images Photo: Neil P. Mockford:Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Boston Terrier Boston terriers are nicknamed 'the American Gentleman' because of their 'gentle disposition, intelligence, and suitability as companions and house pets.' Picture Credit: Adobe Stock Photo: Boston Terrier Photo Sales