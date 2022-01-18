From farm to film, a year in the life of a Denmead farmer

He was just 14 when he joined the South East Hants Young Farmers’ Club and 16 when he started work on the land in the Clanfield area.

Michael, or ‘Speedy’ as he’s been known ironically for most of his life, is now 54 and yet is still a leading light in that same young farmers’ club.

However, he is now a role model and mentor for aspiring farmers.

Michael Bailey at his Denmead farm. Picture: Habibur Rahman

And he is held in such high regard that he’s about to star in a film about the reality of farming at Denmead in 21st century, post-Brexit Britain.

‘When I first started work at 16, I worked on a farm at Clanfield on a youth training scheme, my modern day apprenticeship,’ says Michael.

As soon as he had learnt the trade, Michael jumped head first into the profession and never dreamed of doing anything else, an attribute he’s now able to pass to the next generation of young farmers.

Michael Bailey's Tractor Run in aid of the MS Society. Picture: Mark White

As the current leader of the South East Hants Young Farmers Club, Michael has connections to people throughout the industry and is heavily involved in the social group which runs charity events, competitions and training courses, for the ‘future of the British countryside’.

‘When you get too old to be a young farmer at the age of 26 they kind of pension you into this position called a “club leader”, jokes Michael.

Through this position Michael takes on various trainee farmers of all ages. His current youngest is a 15-year-old who works almost full-time with Michael and four others who help sporadically.

‘They love every minute of it,’ says Michael.

Michael Bailey at his farm in Denmead. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I just want to give them a chance to learn something. They want to be farmers so I want to give them that opportunity. And they all love a bloody tractor…’

After buying his own livestock at the age of 25, Michael now rents land all over the area, operating for the most part, from Denmead Farm on Edneys Lane.

Michael says his wife, Sheridan, is the brains behind the operation, helping him to fill in the paperwork for his many calves. Their two daughters have grown up always keen to help out where they can.

‘They’re always about and helpful if I need a hand moving cows or chasing sheep or bedding up cattle. They're all there if I need them,’ says Michael.

Along with his family, Michael’s team of young budding farmers, work hard and in all weathers, learning the tricks of the trade.

‘I describe myself as a calf-rearer,’ says Michael.

‘When each cow has its baby, they are taken away from the mother – the harsh bit of dairy farming reality – and they come to me,’ he says.

Michael typically rears up to 500 calves a year. Their ages range from just a few days old to 12 months. He rears a few orphaned lambs as well.

He says farming is one profession you’ve really got love if you’re going to make it your career.

‘Once you get it into your head that you’re not going to be a millionaire, it’s very enjoyable,’ Michael says.

‘Even on a bad day.’

Michael describes a scene which, for him, is a quite typical morning, the habitual task of chasing 150 loose cows away from the road and back into their fields after their failed attempt at a mass escape.

‘I compare them to young teenage girls, because this particular bunch are all heifers, so they can be a bit naughty,’ says Michael.

‘It’s very exciting when they've got out of the gate. Oh god, you should see them go, it’s hilarious.’

As someone with two grown women of his own, Eliza, 26, and Lucy, 23, Michael knows a little something about looking after teens, regardless of species.

Michael notes that when his cows have, on occasion, got out of their field and are ‘skipping around and kicking their heels up’ it’s hard to tell the difference, but he knows where to draw the line.

No cattle in the house.

‘There’s character’s among them, and we do befriend them you know,’ he says.

‘Being farmers, it doesn’t mean to say we don’t stroke and cuddle our animals. When no-one’s looking, we are a bit soft.’

Local amateur filmmaker, Mark White, is coming to the end of a 15-month project, following Michael, aka ‘Speedy’, along with his family and a group of young farmers in their everyday labours, a trailer of which can be found on YouTube at [email protected]

‘The chappie I worked for at Clanfield, Brian Fudge his name was, he was quite good at nicknaming people. He thought I was a bit slow, so he called me Speedy,’ he adds.

Despite being labelled a slow starter, it’s fair to say that Michael now fully deserves his nickname, which has stuck ever since, with many branding Sheridan, to her distaste, ‘Mrs Speedy’.

During his time as leader of the South East Hants Young Farmers’ Club, Michael has raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

Michael says he and other members of the club often organise the popular event known as a tractor run, in which farmers from the area get together and pay £20 each to take part in support of a chosen charity.

The events, often sponsored by tractor firms and other rural-related industries, give farmers the opportunity to show appreciation for the causes that support them as a profession as well as having a bit of fun.

‘As a club, we’re good at supporting the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.’

‘As well as being a good cause, a lot of us are working outside in the middle of nowhere and things happen.

‘You never know when you might need to be rescued from being squashed underneath a tractor,’ he adds.

The club's most recent charity tractor run generated £4,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Great Britain, chosen in support of a member recently diagnosed with the condition.

Michael’s daughters, who at different times had taken up the role of club secretary, have gone their own way and chosen their career paths separate to that of their father and the young farmers he employs eventually progress on to other farms.

‘I do my best to give them a reasonable start, and the clue is that they keep coming back,’ he adds.

‘If someone doesn't pick up the reins when I’m getting too old and wonky to do it I’ll sell the lot and retire.’

But he adds quickly: ‘I don't think I ever will though, that's the trouble.

‘I think I'll always keep a few cows...’

