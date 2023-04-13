Emergency services were deployed to the scene in West Street, Fareham, yesterday afternoon. A cordon was set up while paramedics treated the female and debris was cleared from the scene.

The matter has been passed on to the environmental health team at Fareham Borough Council. A spokeswoman said: ‘Following yesterday’s incident in West Street Fareham Borough Council’s environmental health team will be carrying out a thorough investigation to try to establish the cause of the incident and whether there were any breaches of the Health & Safety at Work Act.’

Scaffolding collapse in West Street, Fareham, on April 12. Picture: Toby Paine.

No further details have been given of the woman’s condition, with a police spokesman previously confirming that her injuries were serious. As previously reported in The News, he said: ‘We were called just before 1.45pm to a report of scaffolding falling in West Street, Fareham.

‘A woman has suffered serious injuries in the incident and is being treated by paramedics.’ Fareham police reported on Facebook that West Street was cleared roughly three hours later.

‘West Street is now fully open and all scaffolding has been removed,’ the force said. ‘The incident has now been handed over to the Health & Safety Executive who will continue the investigation. The injured party is in the care of medical professionals and being treated.’

