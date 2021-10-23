Fundraiser launched for victims of Portsmouth house explosion

The blast happened in a home in Nelson Avenue, North End, on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services including fire crews from across the Portsmouth area as well as paramedics and police.

Two people were seriously injured in the explosion and were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Crews at Nelson Avenue, North End, Portsmouth after a fire and explosion. Picture: Tom Cotterill

It is believed that a gas leak was the cause of the blast.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Police and fire service investigators visited the house in Nelson Avenue, Portsmouth, this morning (23 Oct) and believe that the most likely cause was a natural gas leak from within the property.

‘The exact location of the leak is unknown but the resulting gas explosion and fire started in the kitchen.’

A fundraising page has now been set up with the aim of raising £1,000 for the people who live in the house.

Gemma Jenkins who set up the JustGiving said: ‘I live in the neighbouring street. I can't begin to imagine how terrifying it was for them and it's heartbreaking what they have now lost.

‘So would like to help them in any way I can.’

You can donate the the JustGiving page

