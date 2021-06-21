Lucy Daly and her husband, Lee and son, Cory 11 months and Alani 4 with dance academy students at Lucy Kate Star Academy, Fratton, Portsmouth on 18 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Baffins mum of two Lucy Daly is celebrating after smashing her original fundraising target of £200.

She decided to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust because her 11 month old son has the condition.

He was diagnosed at only two and a half weeks old, and over the past year his family have had to learn how to manage the disease, which causes thick mucus affecting the lungs and digestive system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy, 36, said: ‘We want to help raise funds for the CF Trust so that they can keep funding research and we live in hope that there will one day be a cure.’

The charity’s ‘Wear Yellow Day’ takes place across the country today, but Lucy decided to take the fundraising challenge a step further by hosting a yellow week.

She said: ‘I set up a fundraising page for £200 and we’ve absolutely smashed that!’

Lucy runs Lucy Kate Star Academy, which is based at The Church of the Holy Spirit Southsea.

She opened the dance school seven years ago after travelling the world as a professional dancer.

This week, her pupils have been wearing bright yellow to their ballet, tap, and jazz dance classes instead of their usual uniform, while also enjoying cake.

The school has 160 pupils who have been taking part in the fundraising, as have the family’s work colleagues and friends.

SEE ALSO: Two fitness friends from Fareham set up app to help people keep fit without gym equipment

Lucy said: ‘They’ve really enjoyed the yellow but mostly enjoyed the cake!’

Money has been collected via a JustGiving page online, and in collection buckets at dance classes.

Lucy’s husband Lee has also collected donations from his colleagues at Kenwood.

Cory was born in July last year, and the couple’s other child, daughter Alani, has just turned four.

Lucy said: ‘Donations are welcome but what we really want to do is spread awareness of cystic fibrosis.

‘It’s an invisible disease and not a lot of people know anything about this genetic condition.’

Find out more about Lucy Kate Star Academy at lucykatestaracademy.com

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron