Funeral date for man found dead in Leigh Park as family continues to search for answers

Police have charged Dale Edmonds, 47, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, and Mark Walkley, 42, of no fixed address, with perverting the course of justice. They were both remanded in custody by magistrates last month with the case sent to Portsmouth Crown Court on July 24. Neither of the men entered a plea.

Barry Cairns. Pic family/supplied

Police are continuing to investigate the death which has caused shock and fear in the community. The family want answers as they try to come to terms with their loss, with his funeral set to take place later this month, telling The News: ‘Our lives have completely changed. We’ve lost a dad. We know something’s gone wrong, it does not make sense.

‘We still don’t know how he died. We just want to find out the truth.’

They added: ‘We’ve been through a rollercoaster of emotions. He was dearly loved.’

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Barry’s death and encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to submit any information at mipp.police.uk/operation/44HC23E06-PO1

Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park, Havant on Thursday 22nd June 2023 after the suspected murder of Barry Cairns Picture: Habibur Rahman:Floral tributes around Chalton Crescent, Leigh Park

Barry’s funeral will take place on July 21 at Royal Oaks Crematorium in West Leigh at 2.30pm.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

A tribute from his family last month said: ‘Most people would describe Barry as a caring and cheeky chap, who if he could would always help those in need. He was someone that always looked on the bright side of life and could put a smile on your face, even in terrible times. His character is one that will be remembered and missed forever.