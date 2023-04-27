Gandhi takeaway in Fareham hosts charity night and raises hundreds of pounds
A long-standing curry takeaway charity tradition has again raised hundreds of pounds.
The Gandhi in Anjou Crescent has for almost two d ecades held an annual night where all proceeds from takeaways are donated to charity – raising well over £10,000 in total.
The night supports the Mayor of Fareham’s nominated charity for the year and also Cancer Research UK. This Mayor’s charities for 2022-2023 were Gosport and Fareham In-Shore Rescue Service – better known as Gafirs – and Warsash Sea Cadets.
Gandhi owner Abu-Suyeb Tanzam said: ‘We raised £603 last night and a total of £2,003 for Cancer Research UK! I am so pleased that the night was a success once again, with all of the proceeds from our annual charity night being donated.
‘We couldn’t have done it without the support of our amazing customers and team as without them for their constant support and for ordering their curries without fail so that we can give back to the community.’