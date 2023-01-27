The Spinnaker will be adopting the colour from about 6.45pm on Sunday, January 29, to mark the sad date, and also to raise awareness of the leprosy charity Lepra on World Leprosy Day – a cause close to Elin’s heart.

Elin was killed in a crash outside Gunwharf Quays when she was hit by a bus as she dashed across the road to catch up with friends.

The lighting up has been arranged by Samantha Hope, the mum of Ethan, Elin’s boyfriend of three years, with the backing of Elin’s mum Deryn Martin.

Friends and family will be gathering at Trinity Garden, Gosport, on Sunday, January 29, 2023, to mark the first anniversary of the death of 18-year-old Elin Martin. Picture by Samantha Hope

Samantha, from Lee-on-the-Solent said: ‘We just wanted to try and do something because it’s one year since she died, and I was struggling to think of what to do when I saw about The Spinnaker being lit up for that poor little boy, Ace.'

The tower was lit blue earlier this month for Ace Rewcastle, who died aged eight after being diagnosed with leukaemia on a family holiday.

‘It has been a massively difficult year,’ admits Samantha. ‘And it’s been particularly tough for Deryn. Elin and Ethan had been together for three years – they were first loves – so we had spent quite a bit of time together, but if anything we’ve grown closer over the past year.’

The gathering is open to all who knew Elin. They will be meeting from 6.45pm at the sundial, near Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Green, Gosport.

‘It will just be nice to get everyone together and to share the good memories of Elin,’ said Samantha.

Elin had offers to study medicine at university and took an interest in neglected tropical diseases such as leprosy. Since the Gosport teenager’s death those close to her have arranged a variety of fundraising events in her name, making more than £12,000 for Lepra.

And Samantha has been aiming to take daily dip in the sea for a year, starting last March, to raise cash for the cause. She added: ‘I’m on about 331 days now, and Deryn has been joining me sometimes as well – it’s been lovely to see her getting involved.’