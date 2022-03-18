To raise crucial funds for the Huntington’s Disease Association, Jess Webb held a special event at The Langstone Quays Resort on Friday, March 11.

Jess spent four months sourcing raffle and auction prizes, finding entertainment, filling seats and making sure the room looks as beautiful as possible.

She said: ‘After months of work and spending five hours a day on everything I was so thrilled with the outcome.’

Jess Webb, centre, hosted the charity ball to raise funds for Huntington's Disease. Picture: youreventphotography.co.uk

Her hard work has paid off as the event raised more than £5,300 for charity - bringing her total fundraising for Huntington’s Disease to a staggering £30,000.

The 16-year-old fundraiser lost both her granddad and her uncle to the progressive brain disorder, and has dedicated her time and energy to raising funds for HDA - including organising a sponsored skydive, a fundraising bike ride, and an auction.

When Jess was 14, her goal was to reach £10,000 in fundraising by the age of 16 - and she has now tripled this.

Inside the charity ball. Picture: youreventphotography.co.uk

She said: ‘With everyone's support and my passion for fundraising, I will continue to do as much as I can to help families affected by the disease.’

The Diana Award-winning youngster says she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the support she received from her community in the lead up to the charity ball.

Jess, who lives in Emsworth, said: ‘The support I received for this event was overwhelming and I could not have achieved it without everyone's incredible generosity.

‘Many local businesses in Emsworth donated as well as Four-Ball Golf at Goodwood - Downs Course, an opportunity of a lifetime as a passenger in the Ford GT40, 2 holidays on the Isle of Wight and lots more.

Dancing the night away. Picture: youreventphotography.co.uk

‘I could not have asked for any more, I had the best laughs, company, and unbelievable feedback.’

Jess also had a surprise for the audience tucked up her sleeve.

She said: ‘George Rainsford from Casualty sent me a video message to play, which was awesome, and Kris King who inspired me to fundraise when I was 10 surprised me at the event and presented a heartfelt speech which was incredible.

‘Timeless were the entertainers and they created an amazing atmosphere and got everyone onto the dance floor (sadly including my dad).

‘Jonathon Rogers from Vin Wines in Emsworth donated 20 bottles to share between the 97 guests and a wine tasting experience that was so popular.’

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jesscharityball, or follow Jess at @fundraising4hd on Instagram or @fundriadinghda on Facebook.

