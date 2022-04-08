As reported, Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed have become bedrocks of the community since first setting up at Hundred Acre Wood, West Walk, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham seven years ago.

The Southsea couple have become renowned for their efforts in protecting the forest, saving lost dogs and helping vulnerable people with a friendly ear, not to mention their service of delicious food and drink - resulting in widespread support from outraged residents.

Bolly and Zen from Hundred Acre Wood

The friendly couple, who run their Great Big Food Company trailer seven days a week, are due to be axed from the site on April 24 before Seahorse Café Bar takes control of the in-demand spot.

Despite this, a campaign to stop the Forestry Commission from booting the couple off their pitch is underway amid accusations of greed and failure to listen to locals.

Devastated Bolly, 40, said: ‘We feel hurt, let down and used. We are very sad about it. They are not listening to the community.’

Now, News readers on Facebook have had their say.

Gemma Williams wrote: ‘So unfair, I go there because these two are there. They serve the best burgers and hot drinks. They’re so kind and interested in everyone. Hope they don’t have to move.’

Deborah Worton said: ‘Such a poor decision by the Forestry Commission. This is a valued and valuable local business that is much loved by the visitors to 100 Acres.’

David Kelly posted: ‘Unfortunately this couple have built up a profitable little business through hard work and now someone is able to bid higher for the lease and take it away from them...shame on the Forestry Commission.’

Mary Hart said: ‘Why can’t authorities leave things that work alone, ridiculous. Good luck you two.’

Lou Beagley wrote: ‘Such a lovely couple who take the time to chat and always ask how are boys are, they care about the environment they work in and bring a smile to so many people. Forestry Commission what are you doing, please reconsider.’

But others took a different view.

Mike Woods, reacting to the story with outrage, said: ‘The News, Portsmouth how can you save them? They’ve lost a tendering process!! Just like the guy on the (Portsdown) hill!!! Are you going to write a story about every business that loses a tender?’

Jaye Taylor, reacting to Mike Woods, said ‘they didn’t simply fail in the tender process’ and accused the commission of ‘refusing to give any information on the scoring’ of the tender which she said was ‘so inaccurate’.

She also insisted people are not being allowed to use the commission’s complaints procedure and poured scorn on the Freedom of Information requests. ‘It’s not just as simple as they lost, there are lots of other things going on and people are very upset because they don’t deserve it,’ she added.

Jah Jah Bling said: ‘Welcome to the world of business, it's about earning money not doing people favours because they are friendly.’