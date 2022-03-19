People across the generations put their best foot forward as they walked along Southsea’s historic seafront dressed in neon and glitter to raise money for life-changing dementia support and research.

Around 400 people tackled the 5km route along the promenade kitted out in neon and glitter to raise money for life-changing dementia support and research.

Alzheimer’s Society manager for Hampshire, Linda Goddard, thanked all those who took part.

She said: ‘Every pound raised through Glow will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition.

‘I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken a step towards creating a brighter future for people with dementia and helped make this year’s Glow event such a brilliant success.’

See all the fabulous participants in our gallery below.

To find out more about Alzheimer’s Society’s fundraising events, go to alzheimers.org.uk/fundraising.

1. Cutting the ribbon Gloria Miller, cutting the ribbon to start The Alzheimer's Society Glow Walk at Castle Field, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, Portsmouth, which attracted hundreds of walkers. 18th March 2022 Picture by Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Media Photo: Andrew Higgins/Thousand Word Med Photo Sales

2. Colours in the air 1st Emsworth Girl Brigade came to Castle Field, Southsea to take part in the Alzheimers Society Glow Walk on Friday evening. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3. Bunny ears Liz Lyon, Hannah Lyon and Jess Hartridge came to Castle Field, Southsea to take part in the Alzheimers Society Glow Walk on Friday evening. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4. What a crowd The Southsea Glow Walk on March 18, 2022 Photo: Alzheimer's Society Photo Sales