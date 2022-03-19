People across the generations put their best foot forward as they walked along Southsea’s historic seafront dressed in neon and glitter to raise money for life-changing dementia support and research.
Alzheimer’s Society manager for Hampshire, Linda Goddard, thanked all those who took part.
She said: ‘Every pound raised through Glow will help Alzheimer’s Society provide vital information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by the condition.
‘I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has taken a step towards creating a brighter future for people with dementia and helped make this year’s Glow event such a brilliant success.’
To find out more about Alzheimer’s Society’s fundraising events, go to alzheimers.org.uk/fundraising.