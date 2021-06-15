Gosport’s Marina Fitness is providing access to its training facilities and personal trainers as Paula Reid, expeditioner and founder of The Adventure Psychologist, prepares to take on ‘The World’s Toughest Row’.

Paula will be competing with her team, The Mothership, as the row two hours on and two hours off for 40 plus consecutive days at sea from La Gomera to Antigua in December.

Katie Eneas, co-owner of Marina Fitness, said: ‘We are very excited to be sponsoring The Mothership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paula Reid, founder of The Adventure Psychologist

‘As we’ve re-launched from the lockdown period it’s been great to get involved with Paula, seeing firsthand her determination and motivation.

‘Our personal trainers are available to guide and help Paula whenever she requires.

‘We are really proud Marina Fitness can be a part of this amazing campaign for such an incredible cause.’

The Mothership are taking part in the challenge to raise money for two charities.

These are The Felix Fund, which helps bomb disposal personnel and their families who have suffered as a result of the work they do, and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice, which helps seriously unwell children and their families make the most of the special time they have together through clinical, practical and emotional support.

Paula said: ‘Each expedition is different, as is the training required.

‘Each muscle needs to be trained in its entirety in order to prepare for the challenge ahead, whether it’s skiing from Coast of Antarctica to the South Pole or a yacht race around the world, covering 3,5000 miles.

‘I am really pleased to be able to train in such a wonderful facility, that has a great variation of equipment, which gives me the motivation to train effectively.

‘Having the bespoke training plan provided by Marina Fitness and both the personal trainers on hand, has been excellent!”

Located at The Slaughterhouse with views of the Spinnaker Tower, Marina Fitness underwent a revamp this year with a number of improvements added.

Find out more about the gym at marinafitness.co.uk

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron