Temperatures are set to reach a scorching 27C across the Portsmouth area today.

People have flocked to the seafront across the region to make the most of the glorious sunshine.

We have had photographers down at Lee-on-the-Solent and Old Portsmouth.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

1. Hot weather Leah Mullen and Immi Mae making the most of the sunshine in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. Hot weather James Kerridge and Paul Stanley enjoying the warm weather in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. Hot weather Friends having fun at Hotwalls in Old Portsmouth and making the most of the sunshine. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. Hot weather People making the most of the warm weather at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: habibur Rahman Buy photo