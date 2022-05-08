The Village Home pub in Alverstoke was packed as people enjoyed an evening of fun and laughter – just as Elin Martin would have wanted.

The selfless 18-year-old, who died after a collision with a bus at Gunwharf Quays in January, was renowned for her kind nature and love of life.

Classmates of Elin Martin wearing the theme colour yellow and sunflowers - the favourite flower of Elin Martin. Pictured: Amie Westphal, 17, Fiona Serle, 18, Cam Nieddu, 17, and April Leckey, 18 Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)

Long-time friend Holly Gladding, 18, organised the event to pay tribute to Elin and to raise money for leprosy charity Lepra – a charity Elin fought hard to support.

Elin had offers to study medicine at university and took an interest in neglected tropical diseases such as leprosy.

She also had a love of sunflowers, with the pub lit up by people adorning sunflower tops or clothes that were yellow.

The fun afternoon and evening event included karaoke, darts, a raffle and quiz – and lots of fun and dancing that ‘life and soul of the party’ Elin would have loved.

'Life and soul of the party' Elin Martin. Pic Holly Gladding

The community rallied to support the occasion with donations while raffle prizes included a range of items from vouchers to chocolates to Victorious Festival tickets.

Holly said: ‘It went so well with so many people attending, not just friends but people who did not even know Elin.

‘Lots of people chipped in and we sold lots of raffle tickets. Everyone really got behind it.

‘It was nice to see so many people and for everyone to come together. It’s been a difficult few months but it felt like the right time to bring everyone together now before our A-levels. It’s nice for everyone to support her family.

Holly Gladding who organised the fundraiser in memory of Elin Martin at the Village Home pub in Alverstoke where she works. Picture: Mike Cooter (070522)

‘Raising money for Lepra is nice because it shows how thoughtful and caring Elin was.

‘We’ll plan another event soon to celebrate Elin.’

Elin’s boyfriend Ethan Hope, 18, said: ‘I loved her and will miss her and will never forget about her.’

Friend James Webb, 18, added: ‘Elin always inspired me to do better with school and life in general.’

Parents of Elin’s friends were also keen to show their support. One mum said: ‘She was bubbly, loved disco and loved life.’

Another added: ‘The community has come together to celebrate Elin. Hopefully we can raise as much money as possible.’

