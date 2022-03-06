A selfless group from Emsworth journeyed to the border between Poland and Ukraine this weekend to deliver £25,000-worth of essential supplies to refugees fleeing war.

Members of Bridge for Unity have been keeping The News updated on their venture as they set off from the UK in the early hours of Saturday (March 5) morning and reaching their destination on Sunday.

The team of five were able to unload goods including bandages, first aid kits, sleeping bags, torches, batteries, power banks, phones and chargers to the Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza (ZSR) – a Polish group which provides emergency medical care in crisis situations.

Today the team, made up of founder Matt Simmons, Libby Rose, Hannah Jarvis, Don O’Leary and Mike Petty, thanked all their supporters who donated crowdfunded more than £23,000.

They said: ‘It is fair to say we’ve all cried a lot of tears this morning. Tears of relief, joy and thanks to every single person who has donated to our Just Giving page over the last week.

‘The four of us have been working 20 hour days on this for the majority of the week and to see it all come together has been overwhelming to say the least.

‘Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza you are the most incredible group of people we’ve ever had the joy of working with. You’re selfless, heroic and everything in between.

‘We are going to do everything we can to support the wonderful work that you you’re doing to help the people of Ukraine and this is just the beginning.

‘We have some important meetings next week to discuss our next aid mission to Ukraine which again will involve the wonderful ZSR and we are going to keep you all informed.

‘We are nothing without your support.’

Bridge to Unity was originally established by veteran Matt Simmonds last year as Ems4Afghans to support Afghan refugees, but was rebranded this year to help during the Ukraine war.

While at the Ukraine border, member Libby Rose reported seeing 2,500 refugees.

She said: ‘From the moment you arrive there’s no mistaking what these people have gone through and are currently going through.’

It is planned the convoy will reach the UK by Sunday night.

Bridge to Unity is planning to keep getting supplies to Ukrainian refugees.

To help them do so visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/matt-simmons-1.

