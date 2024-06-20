Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents of a Gosport street are in shock this morning after a fire broke out yesterday evening destroying numerous homes.

An explosion alerted neighbours to the fire as it spread throughout the street. The roof collapsed in a property but nobody was hurt. | Joe Williams

Eight homes have been affected in Hill Park Road, Gosport, after a fire broke out and spread quickly between the terraced houses. Those affected have been returning to their homes this morning to see what they could salvage.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion around 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 19, as they flocked to the street to determine where it had come from. Within an hour an even louder noise occurred as a roof collapsed in one of the homes. Neighbours praised the firefighters who responded quickly and were battling the blaze until around 2am.

Lisa Verroken lives just around the corner and went to help alongside her daughter and her daughters boyfriend. Her daughter was standing in front of the house as a window exploded out on to the street but was fortunately unhurt.

Lisa said: “My daughter’s boyfriend tried to stop people going back into the house and then went round the back to kick in the doors to get people out. The firefighters were brilliant but it spread so quickly. You wouldn't expect it to spread so far.”

Fire crews remain on the scene to assess the damage and the cause of the fire. | Joe Williams

While no one was hurt in the incident families coming back to their homes today are realising that there is not much left to salvage. One person The News spoke to that did not want to be named said how surprised he was by the extent of the damage.

He said: “The damage is much worse than I expected. All our memories and mementos, you box them up put them in the loft where you think they will be safe. Now they are all gone.”

Jenna Robinson, from Lee on the Solent, came down to support her friend who’s house had been badly affected. She has set up a fundraising page for the victims. She said: “My friend is still in shock. She has lost everything, it’s not just the everyday things that you need but sentimental things, like boxes of memories.

“I thought, how could I help, how could everyone help, so I thought the best way to do it would be to set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe. Already so many people have donated, it’s for Amy and everyone else that has been affected.”

Fire crews remain on the street as the determine the cause of the blaze and the structural safety of the surrounding houses. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At the height of the incident 10 fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and specialist vehicles were on scene, with more than 60 firefighters working to control the fire.

“Two people were treated at the scene and released by the ambulance service. Families whose homes have been affected are being supported by the local authority.

