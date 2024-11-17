Gosport Half Marathon 2024: Runners descend on Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent to take on the challenge - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 17th Nov 2024, 16:14 GMT
Over a thousand runners took to the streets of a Hampshire town to take on a half marathon in what was an inspiring day.

Runners from across the region turned out for the Gosport Half Marathon on Sunday, November 17. The event played host to seasoned runners from clubs, as well those taking on the challenge for the first time with spectators came out if force to cheer them on.

The 13.1 mile run began at 10am with a route that started and finished at Browndown Road taking in Privett Road, Portsmouth Road, Marine Parade East, Marine Parade West, Salterns Road, Salterns Park, the Promenade and Portsmouth Road along the way.

Kids also had the chance to take part in the challenge with an under 12 children’s Fun Run (1k) and an under 17 Challenge Race (2k) starting and finishing at Bay House School.

Here are 35 pictures of a fantastic day:

And they're off! Runners start the Gosport Marathon at a quick pace. Photos by Alex Shute

Around 1,200 people descended on the streets of Gosport on Sunday, November 17 as they undertook the challenge of the Gosport Half Marathon. Photos by Alex Shute

Netley Abbey Runners before the Gosport Half Marathon Photos by Alex Shute

Around 1,200 people descended onto the streets of Gosport on Sunday, November 17 as they undertook the challenge of the Gosport Half Marathon. Photos by Alex Shute

