Fort Brockhurst's Festive Fair at the Fort brings Christmas cheer to Gosport - in pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 17th Nov 2024, 12:50 GMT
A Hampshire heritage site opened its doors for a festive fair this weekend spreading Christmas cheer to visitors.

Fort Brockhurst in Gosport held a Festive Fair at the Fort this weekend with The News visiting on Saturday, November 16. The event is open again today (Sunday, November 17) with attendees enjoying numerous craft and food stalls, as well as musical entertainment.

The event was run by Hampshire Cultural Trust and English Heritage as festive events start to crop up across the region. Families enjoyed a merry day as the Christmas season began with a fantastic atmosphere in a unique location.

Here are 20 pictures of the Festive Fair at the Fort:

Visitors were able to peruse a number of stalls selling local produce and craft.

