The Met Office said the town registered a high of 30.1C as the hot weather continues across the region.

In a post on Twitter revealing the weather across the UK, the weather forecasters said: ‘Cloud and a little rain cleared the south early Wednesday, with scattered showers in the north.

‘Elsewhere, it was dry again with warm sunny spells.’

It then added ‘here are the extremes’ with a picture of the weather throughout Wednesday.

Gosport was highlighted for having the most extreme high temperature while Katesbridge in Northern Ireland had the lowest temperature of 5.4C.

Aberdaron in Wales had the most sunshine with 13.7 hours and Resallach in Scotland had the most rain with 8.8mm.

People enjoying sunny weather Picture: Keith Woodland (160421-57)

It comes as the Met Office has extended its Amber Extreme heat warning as temperatures are set to soar later this week and early next week.

Temperatures could hit 35C next week with the Met Office extending its amber warning for extreme heat.

A warning of ‘exceptionally high temperatures’ across the region was in place on Sunday but has now been extended to Monday.

The Met Office said: ‘The Amber warning, which has been issued for Sunday (July 17) and Monday (July 18), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

‘Temperatures could be in excess of 35C in the southeast, and more widely around 32C within the warning area.