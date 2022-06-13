Andrew Brady, 41, of Gosport, was jailed for six thefts from shops in Privett Road and Forton Road from , as well as two common assaults.

The common assaults took place at Tesco Express in Forton Road on May 5 and May 8.

Brady stole more than £130 worth of meat and alcohol from the Co-op store in Privett Road between May 5 and May 30, as well as stealing several cans of alcohol from the Tesco Express in Forton Road, according to police.