Gosport man Andrew Brady jailed over spate of thefts in Tesco and Co-op stores and assaults near Privett

A MAN from Gosport has been sentenced to four months in prison for a series of thefts and two assaults in the Privett area of the borough.

By Richard Lemmer
Monday, 13th June 2022, 8:32 am

Andrew Brady, 41, of Gosport, was jailed for six thefts from shops in Privett Road and Forton Road from , as well as two common assaults.

The common assaults took place at Tesco Express in Forton Road on May 5 and May 8.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Brady stole more than £130 worth of meat and alcohol from the Co-op store in Privett Road between May 5 and May 30, as well as stealing several cans of alcohol from the Tesco Express in Forton Road, according to police.