Lorna Hart went online to check the lottery numbers after purchasing both a EuroMillions and a EuroMillions HotPicks.

This time, she decided to swap her usual EuroMillions lucky numbers - 3, 25, 27, 28, and 29 - for the HotPicks ticket, opting for a random selection of numbers for the main game.

Lorna Hart came very close to winning the Euromillions, but swapped her usual lucky numbers for a lucky dip - meaning she missed out on a £3.6m win. Picture: Habibur Rahman

After realising how close she came to winning the big bucks, the 45-year-old says she is ‘feeling pretty gutted’: ‘I would have got £3.6m but I put those numbers on the other game.

‘3, 25, 27, 28, and 29 came out in the EuroMillions, but I used the lucky dip for the EuroMillions.

‘I pick those numbers because they’re significant - one’s the day I met my current partner, one is my daughter’s birthday, another is the day I fell in love with my partner.’

Lorna, who has lived in Gosport since 1995, has played the EuroMillions every week since it started.

Lorna's Lucky Dip EuroMillions ticket.

She said: ‘I feel a bit deflated - I’m disabled, I’ve got ME, so it would have made a big difference to my life.

‘I had to give up work about eight years ago, it was quite a life crisis. I’ve had a pretty tough time of it.’

A single mum to four children, Lorna says that the money would have made a huge improvement to her life.

Lorna Hart at her home in Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘It would have meant a great deal, given that security - it’s quite hard being on benefits, people look down on you.

‘I would have bought my own house, as I currently rent - I don’t even have a council house as nowhere is right for my needs.

‘My daughter’s just finishing university so I would have found her somewhere to live, it’s really tough at the moment.’

Despite the disappointment, Lorna is able to laugh about her misfortune and says that she is going out with her friends for ‘cake instead of champagne’.

Lorna Hart. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She added: ‘At least I’ve got family and friends. That’s what’s really important.’