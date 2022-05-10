Heroes 4 Heroes Day will return this Saturday, May 14, after the first event was hosted in May 2020 by colleagues at The Co-operative Food in Copnor.

They had been overwhelmed by donations by shoppers which made up hampers for local teams that they ended up donating to three different groups: the local ambulance station in Eastern Road, the maternity unit in QA Hospital, and Cosham Fire Station's white watch.

This year they want to make sure the community continues to have a chance to give back and will be celebrating with colourful superhero outfits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heroes 4 Heroes Day in 2020.

Hayley Barnett, from the store, said: ‘Things are very different to when we first held this event two years ago.

‘Whilst it was a celebration of the hard work of so many people during the first lockdown, there were still moments of sadness as children didn't understand why they couldn't give us a hug.

‘So we hope this year will be much more uplifting and hopefully give people the opportunity to get involved. If it is another success, it may even become a more regular event in the future.’

All of the hampers will be donated to the local police station in Portsmouth and the Children's Outreach Community Nursing Team.