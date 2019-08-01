A WOMAN who was found dead after a house fire has been named by her loved ones.

Family and friends of Kelly-Anne Case, who is believed to be a mum-of-three, have paid tribute to her after a kitchen fire in a property in Grange Crescent, Gosport on Tuesday.

Police at the scene of the house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-89)

Firefighters found the body of a woman in her 20s inside the house, triggering an investigation into her death.

Flowers have been laid close to the scene and people have taken to social media to pay tributes.

Relative Rachel Case said she woke up ‘wishing it wasn't all true'.

‘We were inseparable as kids and you were one of my best cousins and we [did] so much together,' she said.

Forensics specialists at the scene of the house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-83)

‘I will forever treasure the moments we had, memories will last forever.

‘I’m absolutely gutted [and I] just can’t get my head around it. RIP Kelly-Anne Case’.

SEE ALSO: Drains being searched as workers tell of rushing into fire house

Hampshire police said a 26-year-old man of no fixed address and a 28-year-old man, from Gosport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, which took place at about 8.30am.

Police searching near the scene of the house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-86)

Zoe Richardson described Kelly-Anne as a ‘lovely girl' and said her daughter, Shannon, saw her the night before the fire.

‘She saw me more as a big sister type, but she was indeed a life and soul girl, always there if and when [you] needed her,' she said.

Two men working close to the house told The News how they saw smoke and flames before rushing in to try and help.

One, who did not want to be named, said: ‘My friend said he could see smoke coming from the house on the corner and we saw flames.

Floral tributes laid near the scene of the house fire in Grange Crescent, Gosport. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (310719-91)

‘The back door was open so we went to see if anyone was in there and the kitchen was ablaze.

‘We rang the fire brigade and then went and banged on all the windows to see if anyone needed help.’

SEE ALSO: Two men arrested in murder probe after woman in her 20s found dead in Gosport house

He added: ‘It was a pile of clothes and stuff in the middle of the room that was alight rather than an appliance that had caught fire.’

A woman, who was visiting her mother in the street, said: ‘I am shocked. I grew up round here and things like that just don’t happen here.

‘It is a quiet neighbourhood and I feel really sad for the girl’s family.’

Police have told residents to expect an ‘ongoing’ police presence in the area.