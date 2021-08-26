Police were called at 11.20pm yesterday after reports of a man trying to steal a mobility scooter from Leonard Road.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted theft and possession of class A drugs, where he remains at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leonard Road, in Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Our Response & Patrol colleagues from Fareham deployed and arrested a man at the scene. Attending officers also seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron