Gosport police arrest man, 44, over attempt to steal mobility scooter near town centre
A MAN has been arrested over an attempt to steal a mobility scooter near Gosport town centre.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:46 pm
Police were called at 11.20pm yesterday after reports of a man trying to steal a mobility scooter from Leonard Road.
A 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted theft and possession of class A drugs, where he remains at this time.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Our Response & Patrol colleagues from Fareham deployed and arrested a man at the scene. Attending officers also seized a quantity of suspected class A drugs.’