Gosport road closed due to discovery of 'unexploded ordnance' on HMS Sultan site reopened after device 'not as first thought'
A ROAD closed following the discovery of an apparent unexploded ordnance at a military base in Gosport has now been reopened after the device was ‘not as first thought’.
Police reported Military Road was closed in both directions between Privett Road and Station Road at around 10.30am following the discovery on HMS Sultan.
People were warned to avoid the area as Gosport police led the operation.
A post by the authority on Twitter said: ‘Please avoid the area. We will keep you updated and let you know as soon as the road has reopened.’
But a subsequent post by police revealed the road had been reopened after revealing the device was different to what was first expected.
‘Military Road has now reopened. Thank you for your patience. The Royal Navy EOD team has attended and established the suspected unexploded ordnance was not as first thought,’ the post said.
Travel service Romanse said there were no delays in the area following the incident.