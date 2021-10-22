Gosport road closed due to discovery of unexploded ordnance on HMS Sultan site with public urged to avoid area
A ROAD has been closed following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance at a military base in Gosport.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:04 am
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:12 am
Police have reported Military Road is currently closed in both directions between Privett Road and Station Road following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance on the HMS Sultan site this morning.
People are being warned to avoid the area until there is a further update.
Gosport police are leading the operation.
A post by the authority on Twitter said: ‘Please avoid the area. We will keep you updated and let you know as soon as the road has reopened.’
Travel service Romanse said there were no delays at present in the area.