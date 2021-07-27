Rebecca Muzerie poses for a photo to mark the official announcement of the rowing team selected to Team GB for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Redgrave.

Rebecca Muzerie, 31, is part of a new cohort of rowers who joined the GB rowing team senior squad for this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, competing tomorrow for a chance to reach the semi-finals.

The Olympic rower was born in Fareham and went to Crofton School before attending the sixth form at Bay House School in Gosport and then taking up rowing while she was studying psychology at Cardiff University.

Ian Potter, headteacher at Bay House when the professional athlete attended, said the whole school will be cheering her on.

He said: ‘We are excited to see Beccy competing at the Olympics in Tokyo and we will be cheering her on.

‘We know how hard all the athletes work and we are very proud to see a former student competing in the Olympic Games. We wish her and all her teammates the very best of luck as they go for gold.’

Rebecca began her career on the water representing Cardiff City where she won the elite pairs at the Henley Women’s Regatta in 2013.

She continued her training at Molesey Boat Club where she was able to trial for Great Britain.

Together with Emily Carmichael, she was selected for the 2016 FISU World University Championships where she finished fourth in the women’s double sculls.

She made her senior international debut in 2017, finishing sixth in the women’s pair at the World Rowing Cup in Poznan, and then seventh in the women’s four at the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota-Bradenton.

Rebecca is in Tokyo with a group of talent based around Portsmouth, including the city’s BMX freestyle rider Declan Brooks, Hayling Island sailor Eilidh McIntyre, and hockey women’s keeper Maddie Hinch, originally from Hill Head.

