Gosport Splash Park and Stokes Bay play area both closed during Easter holiday - here's why

Two Gosport outdoor play areas have been closed for the duration of the Easter holiday.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:16 BST

The Stokes Bay Play area, which is positioned next to the splash park, has been closed off to children wanting to use it throughout their holidays because the council are completing maintenance.

The park, which consists of a climbing frame, swings, a slide and a roundabout, will remain closed until next month with the roundabout being the only piece of play equipment that can be used.

The council are replacing the safety tiles that sit underneath each piece of equipment to ensure that all of the apparatuses are safe for children to play with.

The deserted Splash Park in Stokes Bay, closed due to a technical fault. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)The deserted Splash Park in Stokes Bay, closed due to a technical fault. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
The deserted Splash Park in Stokes Bay, closed due to a technical fault. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘The Stokes Bay play park, next to Gosport Splash Park, is currently closed while we carry out essential maintenance to replace the safety tiles underneath each piece of play equipment. The park will reopen in early May to allow time for the grass to re-establish itself. The roundabout remains open for use.’

Not only is the play area closed, but due the splash park next door is also closed off and signs attached to the gates explain that it is shut due to a technical issue, the extent of which is unknown.

The splash park is a popular addition to Gosport and is usually open between April and October, or when the weather permits. It is provided for children under the age of eight and signage makes it clear what equipment is suitable for different age groups.

The explanatory notice attached to the locked gates of Stokes Bay Splash Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)The explanatory notice attached to the locked gates of Stokes Bay Splash Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
The explanatory notice attached to the locked gates of Stokes Bay Splash Park. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
The Splash Park in Stokes Bay, closed due to a technical fault. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)The Splash Park in Stokes Bay, closed due to a technical fault. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
The Splash Park in Stokes Bay, closed due to a technical fault. Picture: Mike Cooter (05042023)
Stokes Bay Play area is closed off until next month due to maintenance work.Stokes Bay Play area is closed off until next month due to maintenance work.
Stokes Bay Play area is closed off until next month due to maintenance work.
