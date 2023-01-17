Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is an independent charity that gives care to residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight when they are seriously ill or injured.

The Indelible Riders are collecting for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance across Fareham and Gosport on December 17, 2022

The event, which was held on December 17, witnessed a group of bikers ride around Gosport High Street, Lee on Solent High Street, Fareham West Street and Stubbington Village in a bid to raise funds for the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad