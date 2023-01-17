Gosport tattoo shop Indelible Ink raises hundreds for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance
HUNDREDS of pounds have been raised for charity as a tattoo shop held their annual Christmas bike ride event.
Indelible Ink, Gosport have raised £647.12 which will go to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
The tattoo shop hold an annual Christmas charity bike run in order to support local causes that support the local community.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance is an independent charity that gives care to residents in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight when they are seriously ill or injured.
The event, which was held on December 17, witnessed a group of bikers ride around Gosport High Street, Lee on Solent High Street, Fareham West Street and Stubbington Village in a bid to raise funds for the service.
The group were kitted out in their finest Santa Claus outfits and people had the opportunity to have photos taken on their Harley Davidsons, Triumphs or their motorcycle and sidecar, and it proved a hit with the locals.