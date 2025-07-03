A Gosport woman is in ‘critical condition’ at a Turkish hospital after being hit by a car while on holiday with friends.

A holiday to Turkey with friends has turned into a nightmare after Paige Bowyer-Walker was involved in a serious road traffic accident on Saturday, June 28. The 20-year-old was hit by a BMW at a traffic crossing while on her way out for dinner resulting in severe injuries including a bleed on the brain and a ruptured spleen.

Paige’s dad, Stuart Walker, flew out to Turkey earlier this week where he was joined by her mum on Tuesday. He said: “They are treating it as a serious road traffic accident but they treat that like a murder here. It is really really serious but, I believe neither the driver or Paige were at fault.

A 20-year-old has been seriously injured in a road traffic accident while in Turkey on holiday. Multiple fundraisers have been set up to support her recovery. | Contrib

Stuart said Paige was induced into a coma for the first 12 hours for treatment but despite being taken off sedation and medication, she remains in a coma.

The 42-year-old said his daughter has sustained a broken pelvis, a broken nose, damage to her lung, a broken shoulder, a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, severe swelling to the brain and she has undergone surgery to remove her spleen.

“I have been trying to hold it all together - I’m so worried and I just wish I could take her place.

“It was just an accident, it could have happened to anybody but it’s different when it’s your daughter.”

The local community has rallied together to support Paige and her family with multiple fundraisers being created, one of which has reached over £6,000.

Paige is a player for the Gosport Borough Ladies Reserve Football team which have made a video sending their well wishes to their teammate and her family which Stuart said ‘was really nice’.