Leanne Conroy was given 40 pranks and challenges for her 40th birthday. These included a range of ridiculous things such as wiggling down the aisles in the supermarket dressed as a caterpillar and celebrating like she won the lottery in front of people after taking money from a cashpoint.

She was handed the tasks via text messages from a burner phone from ‘the mystery pranker’. This turned out to be Beck O’Nion, who was orchestrating things behind the scenes alongside Sam Brown, Sarah Barr and others.

Surprise as the prankster is revealed. Pictured: Becky O'Nion, Leanne Conroy and husband Andy Conroy. Picture: Mike Cooter (150423)

Here is the list of tasks given to her and pranks played on her, in no particular order: