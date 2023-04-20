List of 40 pranks and tasks given to Gosport woman for her birthday - wiggles down Tesco aisle as caterpillar
A woman from Gosport was put through her paces by her mischievous friends before her 40th birthday.
Leanne Conroy was given 40 pranks and challenges for her 40th birthday. These included a range of ridiculous things such as wiggling down the aisles in the supermarket dressed as a caterpillar and celebrating like she won the lottery in front of people after taking money from a cashpoint.
She was handed the tasks via text messages from a burner phone from ‘the mystery pranker’. This turned out to be Beck O’Nion, who was orchestrating things behind the scenes alongside Sam Brown, Sarah Barr and others.
Here is the list of tasks given to her and pranks played on her, in no particular order:
- Celebrate like you have won the lottery after getting money out of a cash machine.
- Go on a night out with lipstick all over your teeth.
- Prank – Put a cracked screen cover on Leanne’s phone to pretend its broken.
- Go on a scavenger hunt in the office finding items every 30 seconds.
- Send voice notes to your friends mimicking Love Island contestants.
- Drink an entire bottle of Sprite without burping.
- Write a blog about the mystery pranker and the tasks you’re given.
- Take a carboard cut out of Dobby everywhere you go for a week.
- Make an application video for Love Island.
- Hide one of Leanne’s Easter Eggs and complete a puzzle to get it back.
- Put on as many clothes as possible for the ‘Could I be wearing anymore clothes’ pranks from Friends.
- Go into Tesco dressed as a caterpillar. While in fancy dress, you must do the following:
- Walk up and down the fruit and veg aisle holding two melons in front of your chest shouting ‘someone squeeze my melons’.
- River dance for a full minute down one of the aisles.
- Push the trolley up and down each aisle shouting ‘weeeee’ as you turn a corner.
- Rearrange the spice jars into a rude word.
- Put googly eyes on packs of food.
- Pick up a self scanner gun and pretend to shoot people shouting ‘pew pew’.
- Get someone to film you doing everything and convince them to do it in fancy dress (Sam Brown’s partner filmed Leanne while dressed as a lobster).
- Crawl down one of the aisles.
- Do all of the above without trying to get kicked out.
- Say yes to everything the mystery pranker says for a day.
- Anonymous Valentines day card sent to Leanne through the post.
- A fake STI form sent to Leanne through the post.
- Sign Leanne up to the webpage ‘I love Sloths’.
- Sneak two pairs of thongs bought from Primark into one of Leanne’s boots.
- Attach a speaker to Leanne’s bag while walking through an airport and play pornography sounds.
- Leanne was tricked into thinking a stripper was coming to her birthday party.
- Sam phoned Becky every time she tried to take a selfie on a night out.
- A man pretending to flirt with Leanne and buy her a drink.
- Bombard Leanne with pictures of Audis before she gets a new car.
- A friend keeps putting Leanne’s windscreen wipers up
- Leanne sent a parcel full of fake spiders.
- Friends Becky and Cheryl send Leanne pictures of ugly dresses and say they thinking of wearing them to her party.
- Becky and Cheryl trick Leanne by saying they are going to get a tummy tuck and lip fillers before her party.
- After boarding a plane, pretend like your desperate for the toilet. One of her friends shouted it across the plane and pretended Leanne had a bladder problem.
- Put a note on Leanne’s car at work saying she hit a car.
- Leanne’s mum pretends to have reversed into her brand new car.
- Sam Brown pretends to join a women’s darts team and tries to get Leanne to join.
- Get the story about the pranks and her party in The News.