Crawling down a supermarket aisle in fancy dress, taking a cardboard cut out of a Harry Potter character everywhere for a week and wearing as many clothes as possible are just some of the things that Leanne Conroy was forced to do by the ‘mystery pranker’. Unbeknownst to Leanne, who’s training to be a chartered surveyor, the mystery pranker was in fact her friend Becky O’Nion.

The 40-year-old used a burner phone to text Leanne all the ridiculous tasks she had to do, with friends Sarah Barr, Sam Brown, and even Leanne’s parents all getting in on the act. Leanne was asked to video herself completing many of the tasks – with pranks being pulled on her along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Gosport woman made to do 40 pranks for her 40th birthday including wiggling down aisle in Tesco as caterpillar

Leanne Conroy had to wiggle down the aisle dressed as a caterpillar in Tesco. Her friends gave her 40 challenges and pranks for her 40th birthday. Picture: Leanne Conroy.

Spiders and fake STI kits were sent to her house and work colleagues even came up with a ruse where she hit a strangers car. Leanne said the cringiest and most ‘horrific’ challenge was doing into Tesco in Alver Valley as a caterpillar.

She told The News: ‘My husband couldn’t even walk with me, he went to the other side of the supermarket because it was too cringey. I had to river dance in one of the aisles for a minute. I had to pick up a self-shopping scanner and pretend to shoot people with it by shouting ‘pew pew’ at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had to pick up two melons and shout ‘someone squeeze my melons’. It was too cringe. I thought I was gonna get kicked out, but the people at Tesco knew about it beforehand.

‘I think I might go back as a butterfly.’ Leanne said she started to get ‘paranoid’ as the pranks and challenges were constant – even when she went away on holiday.

One final surprise as Leanne Conroy realises that the event has been photographed for The News. Picture: Mike Cooter (150423)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband Andy attached a speaker to her bag while going through an airport which played pornographic noises as she was boarding the plane. ‘The lady sounded like she was really enjoying herself. It was really embarrassing as we were stood next to a group of lads. I just laughed through it.’

At her 40th birthday party at Lee-on-the-Solent community centre on Saturday, she was presented with a replica of ‘The Gellar Cup’ from the classic TV sitcom Friends. Leanne was put through 40 mischievous tasks and jokes, and was asked to film some of them throughout.