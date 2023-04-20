Watch: Gosport woman wriggle down Tesco aisle dressed as caterpillar and pranked constantly before 40th birthday
Ludicrous pranks were pulled on a woman from Gosport by her friends to celebrate her 40th birthday.
Crawling down a supermarket aisle in fancy dress, taking a cardboard cut out of a Harry Potter character everywhere for a week and wearing as many clothes as possible are just some of the things that Leanne Conroy was forced to do by the ‘mystery pranker’. Unbeknownst to Leanne, who’s training to be a chartered surveyor, the mystery pranker was in fact her friend Becky O’Nion.
The 40-year-old used a burner phone to text Leanne all the ridiculous tasks she had to do, with friends Sarah Barr, Sam Brown, and even Leanne’s parents all getting in on the act. Leanne was asked to video herself completing many of the tasks – with pranks being pulled on her along the way.
Spiders and fake STI kits were sent to her house and work colleagues even came up with a ruse where she hit a strangers car. Leanne said the cringiest and most ‘horrific’ challenge was doing into Tesco in Alver Valley as a caterpillar.
She told The News: ‘My husband couldn’t even walk with me, he went to the other side of the supermarket because it was too cringey. I had to river dance in one of the aisles for a minute. I had to pick up a self-shopping scanner and pretend to shoot people with it by shouting ‘pew pew’ at them.
‘I had to pick up two melons and shout ‘someone squeeze my melons’. It was too cringe. I thought I was gonna get kicked out, but the people at Tesco knew about it beforehand.
‘I think I might go back as a butterfly.’ Leanne said she started to get ‘paranoid’ as the pranks and challenges were constant – even when she went away on holiday.
Her husband Andy attached a speaker to her bag while going through an airport which played pornographic noises as she was boarding the plane. ‘The lady sounded like she was really enjoying herself. It was really embarrassing as we were stood next to a group of lads. I just laughed through it.’
At her 40th birthday party at Lee-on-the-Solent community centre on Saturday, she was presented with a replica of ‘The Gellar Cup’ from the classic TV sitcom Friends. Leanne was put through 40 mischievous tasks and jokes, and was asked to film some of them throughout.
The video shows some of the tasks Leanne had to do and some of the tricks played on her. This includes wiggling down the Tesco aisle as a caterpillar, celebrating getting money out of a cash machine like she won the lottery, going on a night out with lipstick all over her teeth, her mum pretending to have reversed into her brand new car, taking a Dobby cardboard cut out everywhere she went for a week, doing the too many clothes challenge from Friends and opening a surprise package filled with spiders.