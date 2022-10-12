Gosport’s Priddy’s Hard will open for the second time this year to the public in December
PORTSMOUTH & Gosport History is hosting a free open day for the public to see behind the doors of Gosport’s Priddy’s Hard.
Portsmouth and Gosport History is working alongside Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust to swing the doors of the Priddy’s Hard, Gosport, open for the second time this year.
The former military ammunition manufacturing facility has welcomed the public once already this year in another open day that took place in August, and is going to open up again on December 4 in a free event.
The free event will be packed with living history groups who will be exploring war time stories and will see jeeps and trucks present throughout the day.
William Donaldson, chairman of Portsmouth & Gosport History, said: ‘We were all privileged to have opened the gates back in August for the first time in decades, allowing a new generation to experience the architectural wonders again, for the second time this year, we are reopening to visitors.’
The event, which will start at 10am until 3pm, will also see Powder Monkey Brewery host a Christmas market event at their sites within Priddy’s Hard and at every hour interval, there will be original air raid siren drills.
Wessex archaeology will be present with their engagement gazebo which will provide activities for all the family to get involved in.
Ellis Diggle, young historian at Portsmouth & Gosport History, added: ‘Gosport and Portsmouth have a rich history dating back centuries however, some of that history is locked behind closed doors. Open days, such as these, allows everyone to appreciate and learn some of the lesser known stories of the Harbour we call home.’