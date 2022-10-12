The former military ammunition manufacturing facility has welcomed the public once already this year in another open day that took place in August, and is going to open up again on December 4 in a free event.

The free event will be packed with living history groups who will be exploring war time stories and will see jeeps and trucks present throughout the day.

Portsmouth & Gosport History are hosting a free event.

William Donaldson, chairman of Portsmouth & Gosport History, said: ‘We were all privileged to have opened the gates back in August for the first time in decades, allowing a new generation to experience the architectural wonders again, for the second time this year, we are reopening to visitors.’

The event, which will start at 10am until 3pm, will also see Powder Monkey Brewery host a Christmas market event at their sites within Priddy’s Hard and at every hour interval, there will be original air raid siren drills.

Wessex archaeology will be present with their engagement gazebo which will provide activities for all the family to get involved in.

Advertisement Hide Ad