Tributes paid to ‘wonderful’ Portsmouth headteacher Niel Mcleod in heartwarming funeral service

A HEARTFELT funeral service took place for family and friends of Niel Mcleod to pay their respects.

By Sophie Lewis
Monday, 10th October 2022, 6:59 pm - 2 min read
Updated Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:00 pm

Family and friends paid their respects to a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend and teacher, as they said goodbye to Niel Mcleod who passed away on September 13 at only 56 years old.

The former headteacher at Miltoncross School, who lived in Southsea, died suddenly from a bleed on the brain, and has left a hole in the Portsmouth community after dedicating so much of his time to help others through his teaching carer.

The funeral saw family, friends and colleagues gather to celebrate his life and reflect on his achievements.

Niel McLeod funeral at St Swithuns Church, Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 10th October 2022 Pictured: Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Niel McLeod into St Swithuns Church, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Niel’s brother, the Rev David Mcleod, paid tribute to his brother during the service and he said that ‘his biggest love and greatest source for joy was his family and he told us earlier this year how proud he was of Beth, Holly and Olivia.’

David said: ‘He was a wonderful dad, a fantastic uncle, a loving son and a devoted husband. Niel was a kind and caring person who would do anything he could to help someone in need.’

The 56-year-old was born in London, and moved to Portsmouth in the 1990s when he took a job at the Admiral Lord Nelson School in Copnor, and started his teaching carer.

He then moved onto Swanmore College of Technology where he was deputy headteacher from 1999 to 2005, and then moved to Miltoncross School where he took up the position of headteacher from 2005 to 2012.

Niel McLeod at Miltoncross School in Portsmouth in 2006

Niel has left behind a teaching legacy and he helped shape the lives of many students during his carer and he then went on to pursue consultancy roles and also spent time in Dubai.

David also read out a tribute from Ethyl, David’s wife.

In Ethyl’s tribute, David said: ‘He was mine and mine until the end. Life will never be the same without Niel.’

Niel McLeod funeral at St Swithuns Church, Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 10th October 2022 Pictured: Family of Niel McLeod outside St Swithuns Church, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

The emotional service welcomed colleagues that he worked with throughout his life, including Dan Edwards who knew Niel for a decade and worked alongside him during his time in consultancy.

Dan said: ‘He was a wonderful kind man who had a great ability to say the right thing at the right time, and he was the best type of friend you could wish to have.’

A lifelong family friend, Christian Ball, was also in attendance and he said that he knew ‘him all my life since we were boys because both of our families are close.’

Christian added: ‘He was a good man from a good family and that is why I am here.’

Niel McLeod funeral at St Swithuns Church, Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 10th October 2022 Pictured: Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Niel McLeod into St Swithuns Church, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jessica Tribbeck turned up to support Niel’s daughter, Holly, and she said that he was an inspirational person and was always kind to her.

She said: ‘He was such an amazing man. He was always positive, really supportive. He just had dad vibes and I work in teaching and quite a lot of people had worked with him. He was incredibly kind to everyone and and everyone loved him.’

The service was held at St Swithun’s Church, before moving to Havant Crematorium and then onto the Warrior Room at Fratton Park for the wake.

Former Milton Cross School headteacher Niel McLeod died aged 56 on September 13, 2022
Niel McLeod funeral at St Swithuns Church, Southsea, Portsmouth on Monday 10th October 2022 Pictured: Floral tributes near the hearse outside St Swithuns Church, Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman
Portsmouth