An array of activity groups gathered at the Holy Trinity Church in Gosport on Wednesday, September 22 to showcase the U3A.

The University of the Third Age is a way for those who are retired or semi-retired to keep active in a relaxed learning environment, for people to make friends, take part in activities and learn new skills.

Pat Luke, Chairperson of the Gosport U3A, said ‘The day went really well, we wanted a chance to showcase all the different groups we have available and encourage people to get involved’.

The U3A hosts interest groups run by their members, for their members, and has over 1000 hubs across the UK, helping people who are no longer in full time work come together and form a sense of community.

The activities and entertainment on the day included a performance from the U3A folk group, craft and needlework, swing jive dancing, a display of paintings created by the U3A art group, a peek into the minds of the archaeology group and more.

‘Our motto is to learn, laugh and have fun and that’s what we’re here to get people doing’, said Pat.

The U3A has around 55 different interest groups, and the subjects are wide-ranging, from activities such as dancing, art and needlework to lessons in languages, history and philosophy.

A membership at the U3A entitles you to attend as many groups as you wish at no further cost, local people can join and attend the groups of their choosing once a month, meeting new people and developing new skills.

Pat wants to encourage as many local people as possible to join them post-pandemic as people have experienced a far higher than usual level of social isolation.

‘A lot of people have been socially isolated due to COVID and are reluctant to go outside of their comfort zone. We want to try and encourage people to join in again’, she said.

For more information on how to join the U3A visit u3a.org.uk/join