Last Wednesday, a fire broke out in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, scrambling more than 50 firefighters to the scene.

The huge fire led to a large number of flats being evacuated but nobody was injured, or in need of medical treatment.

A major fire broke out in an apartment building in Grafton Street, Portsmouth on 11th May 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

However, sources indicate that many of the flats now have problems with mould and damp.

Others have also been flooded - an issue made worse by the thunderstorms in Portsmouth last night.

Now, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed that five households have been put into alternative accommodation.

Cllr Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: ‘We saw a fantastic response by the emergency services and council teams to the fire in the council-owned property at Grafton Street on Wednesday evening.

‘That has been followed up by our officers and contractors who are carefully examining, and starting to restore, the affected neighbouring properties.

‘Most of the flats are habitable and our housing team continue to support those affected tenants that have been decanted to make sure they return to safe and habitable homes.

‘My thoughts are with those who have been caught up in this incident.’

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 51-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempting arson with intent to endanger life, and a 30-year-old woman - also from Portsmouth - was arrested over the same offence.

Both have been released on bail while enquiries continue, say police.