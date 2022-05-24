The grand opening of the St Faith’s Charity Shop took place today (May 24) as the shop moved from The Pallant Centre to 4 North Street.

The shop initially opened in The Pallant Centre in September, 1975, and closed after 45 years in the same location on May 20, 2022.

It reopened in its new home this morning, with Will Coulston (general manager), Clare Kennar (shop manager), Charlotte Waters (supervisor), and Joyce Furzer (volunteer) welcoming shoppers.

Will Coulston - general manager, Clare Kennar - shop manager, Charlotte Waters - supervisor, and Joyce Furzer - volunteer at the new shop in Havant. Picture:Habibur Rahman

Clare Kennar has been manager of the St Faith's Charity Shop for four years.

She said: ‘The new shop is great, it’s much bigger than our previous place. The location is much better - we’re now on a main street and there’s much more footfall.

‘We own the buildings, and when our previous tenants moved out, we could move in.

The St Faith's Charity Shop opened in North Street. Picture:Habibur Rahman

‘Funds raised by the shop are used to run the parish of St Faith’s and The Pallant Centre as well.

‘Donations would be absolutely welcome all the time - we need more stuff now we are in a bigger shop.

‘We have had very good feedback from customers, it has been really nice.

‘A lot of our regulars came in today and said how nice they think the shop is.

‘It’s been a really good day.’

St Faith’s Charity Shop sells vintage and designer clothing as well as bric-a-brac and other items.