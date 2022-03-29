Alabaré supports homeless and marginalised people by providing accommodation and helping them gain skills and confidence.

To support Alabaré in its work, the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons have presented the charity with a £20,000 grant through its Masonic Charitable Foundation.

This money will support the four homes Alabaré runs in Gosport by helping to fund support staff.

One of those being assisted is Royal Navy veteran Tim Battersby, who lost his home after tragically losing his wife to Covid.

Living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and having suffered from septicaemia, Tim was referred to Alabaré.

He is now putting his life back together and is being guided through the difficulties and bureaucracy that left him homeless.

Jon Whitaker, who heads the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Freemasons, visited one of the homes with John Pearson, the local Freemasons’ charity lead.

He said: ‘This grant will help funding for support staff who do such a great job helping veterans. It is absolutely a vocation.

‘Some of those who require support have been the victims of unfortunate and unpredictable circumstances; others have PTSD, alcoholism or drug issues.

‘Every one of them has served the country and we owe it to them to ensure they are cared for, and this grant will help Alabaré do just that.’

The charity was founded in 1991 by Rev John Proctor and his wife Alicia after they

befriended and offered a home to a series of people in crisis.

