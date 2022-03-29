'Incredible' 16-hour long event, Rave 4 Ukraine, in Southsea to raise 'important' funds for supplies to send to Ukraine

Ukrainian-born Olga Kravchenko and her partner Kriss Baird have teamed up with the Moonshine Club in Southsea, as well as a number of DJs, musicians and event organisers, to hold the Rave 4 Ukraine event on April 10.

The event, which will run from 9am on the Sunday until 3am on Monday morning at Moonshine and the Prohibition Club, will be split up into three ‘mini events’ and will include yoga in the morning, family-friendly activities such as a ‘baby rave’ in the afternoon and clubbing in the evening.

All profits will go towards the Portsmouth-based Parenting Network’s efforts to supply aid to the Ukrainian borders, along with humanitarian and medical aid organisation YOUKraine Foundation based in Odessa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rave for Ukraine announcement at Moonshine Club, Southsea on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 Pictured: Organisers Kriss Baird and Olga Kravchenko with Local DJs, performers and artists at the Moonshine Club Picture: Habibur Rahman

For Olga, 27, and Kriss, 39, the cause was one that was especially close to their hearts.

Olga’s mother Viktoriia and her grandmother Raisa were in their hometown of Kyiv when Russian forces invaded. They spent days underground the city before escaping to Budapest. Finally, on March 27 their UK visas were approved.

Virtual reality company founder Olga told The News: ‘I’m very grateful for the fact I was able to get my mum and grandma out of Ukraine. It wasn’t a very easy trip from Kyiv to Budapest, around 72 hours. There were huge queues on the border.

Rave for Ukraine announcement at Moonshine Club, Southsea on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 Pictured: Local DJs, performers and artists at the Moonshine Club Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We had to sleep in the car after a 14 hour drive at a petrol station because there is literally nowhere to sleep.’

Kriss, who manages a blockchain company but also DJs outside of work, said: ‘Olga’s family are my family and they’re in their time of need. This is the most important thing to happen almost in our lifetime.

‘The genesis for Rave 4 Ukraine was how can we get people to connect to it and contribute to these charitable pursuits.’

DJs and artists performing at the event include Shadow Child, Ian Void and Soul Divide. Kriss will also be DJing as Purple People.

Rave for Ukraine announcement at Moonshine Club, Southsea on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 Pictured: Organisers Kriss Baird and Olga Kravchenko with Local DJs, performers and artists at the Moonshine Club Picture: Habibur Rahman

He added: ‘We want to make it a mega event that’s accessible and inclusive for everybody

‘We’ve been really bowled over by the support from everyone.

‘We’ve got an incredible line up. I’m sure we’re going to absolutely smash it.’

To get tickets visit fatsoma.com/e/ofh81wh1/rave-4-ukraine.

Rave for Ukraine announcement at Moonshine Club, Southsea on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 Pictured: Local DJs, performers and artists at the Moonshine Club back row-Marcos Aranibar aka FlamingoBoss, Manny Martey, Ian Void, Daniel Back & Sam Bylett aka Soul Divide, Ash Turner aka A.S.H, Liv Pinhorne,Leon Windsor (COR), Yannick Rowe of Moonshine, Paul Georgeson, Adam Jeram aka Adam J, Gary Wood, Simon Blann, Beau Preston, Mark Persaud, Steve Probert & Chip Jacks aka TRAITORS, Harry Hamilton,Kriss Baird, George Back, Olga Kravchenko, Jess Hellyer, Valeria Horvath aka the Lazi Ashtangi Picture: Habibur Rahman

Local businesses that would like to donate prizes for the auction or raffle can contact [email protected]

Recipients of healthy start vouchers can get their Baby Rave tickets subsidised by Portsmouth Parenting Network, just get in touch on the email above.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron