Gratitude and creativity celebrated at ‘electric’ Southsea community arts exhibition and event as more than £2,500 raised in support of young people’s wellbeing
A COMMUNITY arts exhibition celebrating the theme of gratitude has raised thousands of pounds to support vulnerable young people.
The Grateful Arts Club x Motiv8 art exhibition, held at St Margaret’s Church in Highland Road, set out to answer the question ‘What are you grateful for?’.
The art exhibition grew from a community-based project which launched in July 2021 and guided a group of young people on a journey of creativity and gratitude.
Motiv8, a Portsmouth charity supporting young people and their families, teamed up with a local gratitude coaching organisation to host the show on September 18.
Gratitude coach Charla Grant, founder of Portsmouth-based The Grateful Hearts Club, said: ‘It was such a successful event with over 600 people visiting – a great number considering there were quite a few other events happening on the day.
‘We raised £2,546.58 in total and Motiv8 will use this to fund individual and group wellbeing sessions to support the impact the pandemic has had on the mental health of vulnerable young people.
‘The amount raised was made up from the sales from the art (with some artists donated 100 per cent of the fee), sales from Lowtide Coffee and Moore-ish cakes plus contributions from independent businesses such as Solitude Candles, Diggin’ Roots, South Coast Bagel Company, Love to Doodle, Rainbow Child and Southsea Macrame who all took part in the day.’
The exhibition showcased 30 pieces of art by local youth from the Motiv8 community as well as local artists, as well as live entertainment and activities to entertain guests.
Charla added: ‘There was such a positive vibe and a sense of togetherness that we have lacked for so long.
‘A secret performance from Sasha from Funk Format and spoken word poem by Max from The Max Effect helped create some added joy.
‘The atmosphere in St Margaret’s was electric.
‘I feel really proud to have created something that brought people together in such a way.
‘I’m currently working on the next event to raise awareness of the good work Motiv8 are doing and bringing our creative community together in new ways.’