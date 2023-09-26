News you can trust since 1877
Great British Bake Off started tonight for another season of sweet treats and Hampshire contestant, Keith Barron, has had his first taste of the competition.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Sep 2023, 21:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 21:33 BST
Keith dedicated his first cake of the season to his dad who served in the second world war and was a prisoner of war on starvation rations.

He said that because of his time in the war, his dad would indulge in sweet treats.

He did his dad proud and his first creation was a chocolate orange vertical-layered cake which wowed the judges with Paul Hollywood branding as ‘absolutely delicious’.

Undated Love Productions/Channel 4 handout photo of the contestants, (left to right) Josh, Dan, Keith, Rowan, Nicky, Amos, Abbi, Saku, Dana, Matty, Cristy and Tasha, for 14th series of The Great British Bake Off. Photo credit should read: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA WireUndated Love Productions/Channel 4 handout photo of the contestants, (left to right) Josh, Dan, Keith, Rowan, Nicky, Amos, Abbi, Saku, Dana, Matty, Cristy and Tasha, for 14th series of The Great British Bake Off. Photo credit should read: Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4/PA Wire
Dame Prue Leith said: “I think it looks so dramatic and the colours are so strong contrast and they look so wonderful.”

Humble Keith said: “I’m flabbergasted, I was worried I wouldn’t measure up.”

The second challenge was to bake one of the most famous cakes in the show – that iconic chocolate fudge cake which appears in the opening credits of the programme.

Judging the technical challenge, Paul said: "It has a nice shine.”

Keith did a brilliant job and the judges ranked him fourth in the first technical challenge of the season.

The third and final bake of the first episode put the contestants to the challenge and they had to create a cake in the shape of an animal. Keith made a ‘Maisie Cake’ which was based on his dog and the creation was made from orange and lemon sponge cake with buttercream.

Paul said: “It’s far more elegant inside than it is outside – it is a straight forward cake and you have got the right level of flavours running through each layer. Well done.”

