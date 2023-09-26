Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He said that because of his time in the war, his dad would indulge in sweet treats.

He did his dad proud and his first creation was a chocolate orange vertical-layered cake which wowed the judges with Paul Hollywood branding as ‘absolutely delicious’.

Dame Prue Leith said: “I think it looks so dramatic and the colours are so strong contrast and they look so wonderful.”

Humble Keith said: “I’m flabbergasted, I was worried I wouldn’t measure up.”

The second challenge was to bake one of the most famous cakes in the show – that iconic chocolate fudge cake which appears in the opening credits of the programme.

Judging the technical challenge, Paul said: "It has a nice shine.”

Keith did a brilliant job and the judges ranked him fourth in the first technical challenge of the season.