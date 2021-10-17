Great South Run 2021: Thousands gather at Southsea Common for 5K, Junior, and Mini races
THE Great South Run is back after the Covid-19 cancelled last year event – and the sun was shining as hundreds of youngsters took part in the event’s 5K, Junior and Mini runs today.
Southsea Common was busy with supporters and pint-sized runners dressed as bean-stalks, pirates, and other panto-themed personas as they prepared for the 2.5 kilometers Junior and 1.5k Mini races.
Dashing over the finish line to win the 5k race was Cameron Griffith, who completed the course in 14 minutes and 19 seconds – while the winner of the Mini race whizzed around in just five minutes and 37 seconds.
A short way behind and having a magical day was Jamie Goodwin, dressed as Harry Potter, who chased an Azkaban prison escapee – his exhausted father, Wayne – around the Mini course.
Wayne said: ‘It’s been brilliant – the atmosphere has been great. It’s really refreshing after all the lockdowns.’
He added: ‘My dad got a diagnosis of dementia last year – it’s been really, really hard.
‘So we’re going to make a donation to UK Dementia.’
The two days of races mark the return of a significant fundraising event for charities across the country and the city.
More than 75 children were running in today’s races to support the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, with Fleur Bragaglia taking part with her five-year-old daughter Joy, to raise money for the charity that has supported Joy at St Alban’s Church of England Primary School.
The 38-year-old Havant resident said: ‘With the fundraising from Joy’s friends, that’s enough to pay for the support she will need over the next couple of years.
‘As a family, we don’t get any support outside of PDSA.
‘It makes a huge difference.’
Ken Ross, a trustee of the charity and husband of its founder Rachael Ross, said the races remain an important awareness raising event and a key part of the charity’s community.
He said: ‘The shout-outs we get from the PA’s have been absolutely brilliant. The Portsmouth Down Syndrome Assoication has been a huge part of this race for the last ten years.
‘Fundraising is such an important part of what we do. We support over 100 schools – it costs a lot of money. So losing the opportunity to fundraise is pretty tricky.
‘Sometimes more importantly than that is raising awareness. It’s important that everyone gets to see all these guys with Down Syndrome and their families having a great time.’
Meanwhile other runners were taking part for the sheer joy the community event – much needed after the last 18 months, according to Christine Jolliffe, running with her daughters eight-year-old Jessica and six-year-old Katie – all dressed as Rubik’s Cubes.
Portsmouth resident Christine said: ‘We are dressed up just for the sake of it. Last time in 2019 we were dressed as HMS Victory and HMS Warrior.
‘It’s been a brilliant day. It’s been lovely seeing so many people after the last 18 months.’
It marks Jessica’s last year taking part in the Mini event, but she will be back for the Junior race – and the main event.
She said: ‘I definitely want to do the Great South Run when I’m old enough.’